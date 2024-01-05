NFL: Bills, Texans among chasing as five playoff berths at stake in season's last weekend

Five playoff berths are up for grabs as the NFL season concludes this weekend with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans among those chasing places in the post-season title hunt.

The Texans visit Indianapolis on Saturday with the winner clinching a playoff spot and the loser eliminated while Buffalo visits Miami on Sunday to decide an AFC East division winner.

The Bills, on a four-game win streak, could become a second seed or miss the playoffs if other results go against them.

"We're stepping into a very hostile and dangerous situation in terms of the AFC East on the line," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us. We've just got to win this game.

"We've taken the mindset of 'We've been in the playoffs' (for weeks). It has been survive and advance, win or go home. It's no different this week."

It's the final drama in a four-month fight to decide 14 playoff berths, seven each in the AFC and NFC, in the quest to reach Super Bowl 58 on February 11 in Las Vegas.

Baltimore, a league-best 13-3, has clinched the AFC top seed and a first-round bye while San Francisco, 12-4, has secured the NFC top seed and bye.

Defending champion Kansas City, Miami and Cleveland have claimed AFC playoff berths while Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams have clinched NFC playoff spots.

That leaves three AFC and two NFC positions unclaimed.

Jacksonville (9-7) will win the AFC South division with a victory Sunday at Tennessee (5-11) but if the Jaguars lose, the Indianapolis-Houston winner claims the spot.

"We didn't come this far just to get this far," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We have a lot to still play for that's ahead of us."

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, has thrown 21 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. He hopes to extend a magical rookie campaign.

"The time is now," Stroud said. "It's not next year. It's not the year after that. It's right now. We have the opportunity to control our own destiny. I'm excited to do that."

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) visit Baltimore on Saturday seeking a victory that would put them in the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville lose. A Pittsburgh loss would give Buffalo a playoff spot ahead of the Sunday showdown against the Dolphins, who lost 48-20 at Buffalo in October.

"We don't want to rely on anybody else," Allen said. "In our minds, it's a must-win game. We've got to go get this done."

Buffalo kept NFL receiving yardage leader Tyreek Hill to a season-low three catches in the win earlier in the season.