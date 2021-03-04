Chelsea's goal-shy Timo Werner hopes to hit top gear

Chelsea's Timo Werner said his recent goal drought was unlike any he had experienced in his career but the Germany striker is hoping to soon start firing on all cylinders in his maiden Premier League season.

Werner has scored five league goals in 25 matches since signing from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for around 50 million euros ($60.23 million) in the close season.

The 24-year-old failed to score for 14 consecutive league games between November and February before finding the net in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle United this month.

"It was tough for me because I want to help the team," Werner told the BBC. "I want to score, it's in my nature, I am a striker. I never had it in my career before.

"You always learn from bad situations. I learned to trust in myself, to give everything on the pitch, not only think about goals and fight for the team. I hope this period is gone and I score a few more goals until the end of the season."

Werner pointed to former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba, who endured similar struggles and netted just 10 league goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Olympique de Marseille.

However, the Ivory Coast international went on to become a fan favourite, helping the London club win four Premier League titles and the Champions League across two spells.

"A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt," said Werner.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goalscoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season."

Chelsea, who are fifth in the table with 44 points from 26 matches, visit sixth-placed Liverpool, who are a point behind the London side after 26 games, later on Thursday.