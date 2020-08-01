Chelsea vs Arsenal FA Cup final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs ARS

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to face off at the iconic Wembley in the highly-anticipated final of the FA Cup 2019-20. With both former players turned managers, Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta locking horns in the sidelines, the match promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

Chelsea and Arsenal have had a great run in the historic competition while defeating Manchester United and Manchester City respectively in the semi-finals to clinch the spot in the summit clash.

While Chelsea sealed the UEFA Champions League spot by finishing the league in top four, Arsenal witnessed a disappointing season in the Premier League but a win in the FA Cup final will help them play in Europe next season.

Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final: All you need to know

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final will begin at 10:00 PM IST on August 1.

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final match will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Which channel will telecast the Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final will have a live telecast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final?

The live streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.