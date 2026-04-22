/Chelsea sack manager Liam Rosenior after five consecutive Premier League defeats

Chelsea on Wednesday (April 22) officially sacked manager Liam Rosenior after a poor spell in charge of the West London side. The news came following Chelsea’s latest Premier League defeat, where they lost 0-3 against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. Chelsea were on a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats in which they failed to score a single goal.

Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season," a club statement from Chelsea said.

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"This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season."

"As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment," the statement added.

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