/All Premier League title permutations explained as Man City, Arsenal set for final run-in

The Premier League (PL) title race is set for a tense final few weeks as Manchester City and Arsenal battle for the top honour in English football. The title race took a dramatic turn on Sunday (April 19) as Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, narrowing the gap between Pep Guardiola's and Mikel Arteta’s sides to just three points. However, with a game in hand, Man City will have the advantage as they can top the league on goal difference, setting up an intense final few weeks of the season.

What is the current scenario?

As things stand on this evening of Wednesday (April 22), before Man City’s game against Burnley, it is Arsenal who top the standings with 70 points from 33 matches. On the other hand, Man City will start the evening on 67 points from 32 matches and will have a game in hand over their nearest rivals. While Man City are not in Premier League action over the weekend due to FA Cup commitments, they can temporarily go top of the table if they beat Burnley.

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Man City’s equation to win Premier League title

Man City can reach a maximum of 85 points if they win all six matches in hand, including Wednesday’s match against Burnley. If they win all their matches and Arsenal fail to drop points in any of their remaining five matches, Man City will lift their seventh Premier League title under Guardiola. However, if both Man City and Arsenal win all their matches from now until the end of the season, the title will be decided on goal difference (GD). In case both teams have the same GD, then the team scoring the most goals will win the PL title.

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Arsenal’s equation to win Premier League title

Arsenal’s equation to win the Premier League title is similar to that of Man City; they must win all their remaining matches and hope Man City drop points in at least one of their six matches. In case Man City win all matches, then the Gunners will have to win their matches as well, meaning both teams will end up on 85 points each.

This will mean the PL title will be decided on GD and the Gunners will have to keep track of their goals scored and goals conceded if they are to win the title.