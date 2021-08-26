Cheerio Virat: England fans give send-off to Captain Kohli after James Anderson dismisses him on Day 1 of 3rd Test - watch

Team India had a forgettable Day 1 of the third Test versus England at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday (August 25). Winning the toss and batting first, India were expected to start off really well but lost their in-form opener KL Rahul for no score and were quickly reduced to 21-3. In quick time, the visitors were further reduced to 56-4 and 68-9 before being bundled out for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs; attaining their third-lowest score versus England in the purest format.

Apart from Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18), none of the Indian batters even managed to surpass the double-figure mark as the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja fell like nine pins.

Kohli's dismissal once again showcased his poor run of form as the 32-year-old Indian skipper is yet to touch the 50-run mark in the ongoing series. The Indian captain was dismissed by his arch-rival James Anderson, who got his wicket for the 7th time in Tests -- topping list of bowlers (along with Nathan Lyon) with most dismissals of Kohli.

After his early departure, the Indian batter was given a proper send-off by the English fans. Here's the video of the Barmy Army's send-off to King Kohli, who fell for a 17-ball 7.

'Cheerio Virat, Jimmy has 3 in the first hour'

Jimmy has 3 in the first hour #ENGvIND

Following India's flop show with the bat, where they were dismissed for 78 in 40.4 overs, England openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns took the team's score to 120 for no loss at stumps on the opening day. Thus, England already have a 42-run lead and will look to add to India's miseries on Day 2 on Thursday (August 26). Another daunting day for the Joe Root-led hosts will put them in the driver's seat to win the match and level the series 1-1 after the Lord's Test debacle.

For India, there's plenty to ponder for Kohli & Co. in order to stage a remarkable comeback in the contest.