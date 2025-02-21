An unexpected guest stopped play during the Champions Trophy 2025 contest between Afghanistan and South Africa on Friday (Feb 21) as netizens saw the funny side of the story. A black cat was seen strolling on the ground at the National Stadium in Karachi which caught the eyes of fans and the netizens. This led to a temporary halt in the match before Afghanistan resumed their innings in their maiden Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The black cat is back on the field again.😄🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/yCBdLm62L5 — Salman 🇵🇰 (@SalmanAsif2007) February 21, 2025

Whenever this Black Cat appears during a team's batting, they lose. (Sample size: 1)



Afghanistan are in 4 down on 50 now. https://t.co/VftUgFhb01 pic.twitter.com/SIFneg2lfU — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 21, 2025

Black Cat stops play in Karachi

During the 31st over of the Afghanistan batting innings, a black cat took centre stage as umpires had to stop play temporarily. The cat was seen strolling around the pitch area as umpires and volunteers tried to rescue the situation. However, the cat was seen wasting time before making its way out of the playing area. This is not the first time an animal has interrupted play in a cricket match as fans saw the funny side.

In August 2023 during a Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) match, a snake was seen taking the field before it was spotted by former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. The match was put to a halt before the snake made its way out of the playing area. Previous instances have also seen dogs and cats coming onto the field and intervening in play.

South Africa make winning start

Tasked to chase 316, Afghanistan were bowled out for 208 runs as they lost their maiden Champions Trophy match by 107 runs. Rahmat Shah was the standout batter for Afghanistan having played a knock of 90 runs before he was out. With no big partnerships, South African bowlers were top of their game to dismiss Afghanistan and make a winning start.

The Proteas are next in action on Tuesday when they take on Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. They will conclude their Champions Trophy group stage campaign against England on Saturday (Mar 1). Afghanistan on the other hand face England on Wednesday before closing the group stage against Australia next Friday.