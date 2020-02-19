Champions League: Simeone's Atletico stun mighty Liverpool in 1st leg of round of 16

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid outclass the defending European Champions Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16 in Champions League by beating them 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid on Tuesday.

Atletico's Saul Niguez stunned the English club after scoring in the first four minutes of the game.

Liverpool strikers had a disappointing game after they took 8 shots in total and none of them was on target. Despite having 73 per cent possession, Liverpool was suffocated by Atletico's defence.

Atletico, on the other hand, had 7 shots (2 on target). Alvaro Morata missed a big chance to double their lead as he slipped at the crucial moment.

Diego Simeone was pleased with the win, he said: "Tonight is one of those nights you don't forget...we haven't gone through but we have beaten the best team in the world.

Jurgen Klopp has not lost all hope, he feels that the reverse fixture will be a difficult game but not an impossible one, he said: "We are not 5-0 down," said Jurgen Klopp. "We don't think it will be easy but as long as we can get 11 players in Liverpool shirts we will give everything we have. And for all the Liverpool fans that can get a ticket -- welcome to Anfield."

Sadio Mane was replaced after he got a yellow card, looks like Klopp could not risk losing his star forward for the next crucial fixture.

Liverpool will be eyeing an overturn in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

(With inputs from AFP)