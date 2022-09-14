Champions League matchday 2 marred by Nazi salutes and protests against delaying fixtures over Queen's death

Chaos ensued both on and off the pitch during the most recent UEFA Champions League matchday, with fans indulging in a number of indelicate demonstrations across the world in their respective stadiums.

Olympique de Marseille's Group D fixture saw them lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt at The Stade Vélodrome. The fast-paced affair saw the local heroes suffer a one-goal loss at the hands of the visiting team.

However, it was the fans in attendance at the Orange Vélodrome who managed to steal the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A faction of visiting supporters was seen making obscene gestures during the game, including the Nazi salute. Footage of this incident saw one of the fans sporting an Eintracht Frankfurt logo on his person.

Here is footage of Nazi salutes being made from the away end in Marseille:



pic.twitter.com/6CHKJaGhfi — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 13, 2022

In response to these insensitive actions, the club was forced to issue an immediate statement, distancing itself from any and all anti-semitic sentiments that were presented by the supporters.

"The club dissociates itself completely and utterly from the one isolated incident that occurred during the run-up to the UEFA Champions League match between Olympique de Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt, where a gesture resembling a Nazi salute was made. Anti-Semitic ideas are totally opposed to the club’s categoric and immutable values and roots,” read the statement.

On the other hand, the Group C clash between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, which took place at the iconic Allianz Arena, saw fans holding a banner at one end of the stadium. The banner in question referenced neither team present on the field at the time.

“Last Minute Match Delays And Bans Because Of A Royal’s Death – Respect Fans,” read the banner.

Bayern fans protesting against impact of Queen's death on fixtures — Rangers v Napoli games seem to be central to this one pic.twitter.com/G9vqjPbmAu — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 13, 2022

This was reportedly referring to the scheduling issues that fans faced after the match between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow was delayed by 24 hours due to policing issues and the problems that the visiting fans faced while making their way to the Ibrox Stadium to watch the action unfold in the rescheduled match.

UEFA subsequently released a statement addressing this matter, claiming that the organizational conundrum took place due to the 'ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.'