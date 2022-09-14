'I'm p*ssed off' - Xavi reacts as Barcelona lose to Bayern Munich in UCL, says 'we were better'

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich locked horns with Barcelona in the marquee clash at the UEFA Champions League (UCL) where the Germans scored twice in four minutes against the run of play, courtesy of Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane, to beat the Spanish club 2-0 in their Group C face-off.

After the end of proceedings, Barcelona's Spainish manager Xavi reacted to his side's defeat. Without mincing his words, Xavi Hernandes fumed in the press conference and said, "I'm p*ssed off. I'm p*ssed off. I don't like to lose - and we didn't deserve it. I think we were better, we dominated them. We were better. But this is the Champions League."

"The process was good, but the result was bad. It was a golden opportunity to win at this stadium, and we leave with a defeat. I'm p*ssed off," he asserted.

While Barca competed very well and were ahead in some parts of the way, they failed to seize control and left with a defeat. Following the loss versus Bayern -- who have emerged on top of the Spanish club if one looks at the recent face-off between the two heavyweights -- Barca's chances of making it to the Champions League Round of 16 is now tougher. They now have same number of wins as Inter Milan in the group whereas Bayern need a couple of more victories under their belt to go ahead.