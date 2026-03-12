/Champions League | A fan thought he was at St James' Park to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle. He was off 600 km

Barcelona snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle in Champions League R16 first match on Tuesday (Mar 10) at St James' Park but a Barca fan was left gutted. The Spanish fan, who had decided to travel from London to saw his team play, ended up 366 miles (590 km approx) away from the venue but still at St James Park. The stadium where he ended up going was Exeter City football club home ground - also called St James Park. The confusion arose from the same name of venues but as well as navigation skills of the fan. He, nonetheless, ended up watching a football match - Exeter vs Lincoln City - after the League One team's venue officials saw the confusion and tried to cheer up the sad fan.

How did Barcelona fan end up going 366 miles away from venue of Newcastle Champions League match?

Adam Spencer, Exeter’s supporter experience officer, explained the situation as reported by the Guradian and said: "My guess is he’d put St James Park in his phone and then just followed the directions from there. He was pretty gutted and a bit embarrassed. So we sorted him out a ticket and he got to watch a game at the real St James Park. He’d be welcome back any time."

“One of our volunteers came to the office to let us know that this guy had turned up expecting to see FC ­Barcelona. His English wasn’t great, but from what we could gather, he’d come from London," Spencer also informed.

What happened in the match?