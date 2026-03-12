/Champions League | WATCH - Chelsea's Pedro Neto shoves ball boy during humiliating loss vs PSG

Chelsea suffered a humiliating 5-2 loss against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (Mar 11) in Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. The Chelsea players did not take the invitable loss very well in the dying moments of the match as Pedro Neto shoved a ball boy to get the ball. The behaviour sparked criticism and scolding from the PSG players on ground and later on, Pedro agreed to letting 'emotions' getting better of him. The loss has put Chelsea on brink of exit from the European supremacy tournament with little chance of overcoming the deficit in the second leg next week.

Why Chelsea's Pedro shoved ball boy during Champions League R16 match?

The ball went out of bounds in the last minutes of the game and Pedro tryied to get the ball in the quickly. In doing so, he overstepped his authority and shoved the ball boy to get the hold of the football. The ball boy was doing his job, picking up the ball and waiting for the player to come and collect, Pedro instead became physical to get it like a bullying kid playing on the street. Have a look at the video below:

The move triggred a righfully angered reaction from the PSG players who scolded the visiting footballer for his actions which sent the ball boy tumbling down towards the advertising boards.

What did Pedro Neto say about shoving the ball boy?

The Chelsea player, after the match, came to his senses and acknowledged his mistake. “I want to come out and apologize for what happened on the pitch,” Neto told TNT Sports after the game. “I’ve spoken with the ball boy. With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I’m not like this."