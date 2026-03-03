/Champions League | '$35k fine and banned from selling tickets': UEFA punishes Tottenham Hotspur for Nazi Salutes by fans

English Premier League (PL) club Tottenham Hotspurs have been fined by the UEFA, European football governing body, for the Nazi salutes made by its fans against Eintracht Frankfurt during the Champions League fixture in January. Tottenham had won the match, played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main on January 29, 2-0. During the match, the travelling fans had made the Nazi salutes gestures towards the home fans the the UEFA, after the investigation, had levied monetary charges on the Spurs along with being banned from selling tickets to away fans for one match in an UEFA fixture.

UEFA fines Tottenham over fans' Nazi salute

Announcing the repurcussion of its fans making the Nazi Saluet gestures, UEFA fined Hotspur €30,000 (£26,200/$35,100), to be paid to the European football's apex body. Along with it, a separate fine of €2,250 (£1,960/$2,630) was also levied for throwing of objects by fans.

In addtion to the moetary charges,the apex organization also banned Hotspur from selling tickets to away fans for one UEFA fixture which will further hit their bank balance.

Reacting to the incident, Hostpur said: "The club has cooperated fully with UEFA's investigation, as well as with German police on the night and, subsequently, the Met Police. We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans under the Club's Sanctions and Banning Policy."

Nazi Slautes becoming frequent in Champions League