/Champions League 2026/27 Draw: Full List of 36 qualified teams, format, dates & broadcast details

The Champions League 2026/27 draw is set to be announced on Thursday (Aug 27). The tournament, which determines the best football team in all of Europe, will have 36 teams competing in the revamped format which became effective last season. The first round, or the league phase, will see each team playing against eight others in a four home and four away format. Below are all the details for the upcoming Champions League season:

Which teams are playing in the Champions League 2026/27 season?

A total of 36 teams across all of Europe are going to participate in the Champions League 2026/27. Below are all the teams in the competition by country:

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Premier League (England): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United

La Liga (Spain): Barcelona, Real Betis, Real Madrid, Villarreal, and Atlético de Madrid

Bundesliga (Germany): Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, and Stuttgart

Serie A (Italy): Como, Inter Milan, Napoli, and Roma

Ligue 1 (France): Lens, Lille, and Paris Saint-Germain

Eredivisie (Netherlands): Feyenoord and PSV

Eliteserien (Norway): Bodo/Glimt and Viking

Primeira Liga (Portugal): Porto and Sporting CP

Süper Lig (Turkey): Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray

Pro League (Belgium): Club Brugge

Premier League (Azerbaijan): Sabah

Premier League (Ukraine): Shakhtar Donetsk

First League (Czech Republic): Slavia Praha

Super Liga (Slovakia): Slovan Bratislava

Football Bundesliga (Austria): Lask

Super League (Greece): AEK Athens

What is the Champions League 2026/27 format?

The Champions League 2026/27 is going to be played under the revamped format among 36 teams. In the first phase, which is called the league phase, all 36 teams will be placed in a single group from 1-36. Each team will play eight different opponents in the league phase in a four home and four away format. After the league phase, the top 24 teams will advance while 12 teams will crash out.

The teams finishing in the top 8 of the league phase will get a bye to the round of 16, while the next 16 teams (ranked 9–24) will compete in the knockout phase play-offs. Teams finishing from 9–16 will be seeded against teams finishing 17–24 in the league phase.

How are league phase fixtures determined?

For the league phase fixtures, all 36 teams will be divided into four pots of nine teams each. Each team will face two opponents from each of the pots, making it eight fixtures per team.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Arsenal Aston Villa Feyenoord Stuttgart Manchester City Sporting CP Napoli Como Bayern Munich Porto Leipzig Lens Paris Saint-Germain (defending champions) Borussia Dortmund Villarreal Sabah Liverpool AS Roma Bodo/Glimt Lask Inter Milan Manchester United Lille Slavia Prague Real Madrid Club Brugge Shakhtar Donetsk AEK Athens Barcelona Real Betis Galatasaray Viking Atletico Madrid PSV Fenerbahce Slovan Bratislava

When is the Champions League 2026/27 draw?

The Champions League 2026/27 draw will take place on Thursday (Aug 27) at 5:00 PM BST (9:30 PM IST) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Where to watch the Champions League 2026/27 draw live in India and the world?

The Champions League 2026/27 draw can be watched live in India and around the world on UEFA's official free live stream.

What is the Champions League 2026/27 schedule?

The league phase of the Champions League 2026/27 starts September 8 and finishes on January 27, 2027. The knockout phase will start on February 16, culminating in the final on June 5 in Madrid, Spain.

Matchday 1: Sept. 8–10

Matchday 2: Oct. 13–14

Matchday 3: Oct. 20–21

Matchday 4: Nov. 3–4

Matchday 5: Nov. 24–25

Matchday 6: Dec. 8–9

Matchday 7: Jan. 19–20

Matchday 8: Jan. 27

Knockout play-off round: Feb. 16–17 & Feb. 23–24

Round of 16: March 9–10 & March 16–17

Quarterfinals: April 6–7 & April 13–14

Semifinals: April 27–28 & May 4–5