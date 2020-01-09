China proposes Club World Cup to be held in June 17 next year; FIFA to decide

China's football association has proposed the 18th edition of FIFA Club World Cup to begin on June 17 and the final to take place on July 4. The proposal was sent to the FIFA Council by the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had announced in October last year that China will hold the inaugural expanded version of the 2021 Club World Cup.

The new Club World Cup will be held every four years featuring 24 league teams across the globe replacing the current seven-team annual format.

Also Read: Liverpool end sensational year as Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal seals Club World Cup

The finals and the opening match is supposed to be held in Shanghai. Guangzhou, Tianjin, Wuhan, Shenyang, Jinan, Hangzhou and Dalian are among the other cities selected to host the Club World Cup match.

China's state-run media Xinhua quoting China football Association source said the proposals have not yet been approved by FIFA.