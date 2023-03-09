CCL 2023 Live: Check updated points table, upcoming match, live streaming details of Celebrity Cricket League

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will resume after almost a week since Match 12 between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. On Sunday, March 5, the Mumbai Heroes beat Kerala Strikers by seven runs in Trivandrum. The Mumbai Heroes have gained momentum despite a patchy start in CCL 2023. They faced a ten-wicket defeat in their opening match against Chennai Rhinos. The next game of CCL 2023 between C3 Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabbangs is on Saturday, March 11. The two teams will lock horns in Match 13 of CCL 2023 in Jodhpur. The timings of the match are 02:30 PM IST to 06:30 PM IST. On the same day, Punjab De Sher will also square off with Karnataka Bulldozers in Match 14 of CCL at the same venue in Jodhpur. The match will take place between 07:00 PM IST to 11:00 PM IST.

Here are all the details and updates about CCL 2023, including the updated points table after Match 12, upcoming games, and live streaming details.

CCL 2023: Points Table

Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs have occupied the top two places in the CCL points table as they have not lost any game in the tournament. However, the Karnataka Bulldozers have the highest net run rate of 1.674. Kerala Strikers are in the last position of the CCL 2023 points table as they have not won even one match.

CCL 2023: C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs

The 13th match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 is between Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Kerala Strikers. The teams will face off on Saturday, March 11, at Jodhpur from 02:30 PM IST to 06:30 PM IST. The teams stand at extreme ends of the table as the Bhojpuri Dabanggs have not lost any game in CCL 2023, and the Kerala Strikers are yet to win one. Manoj Tiwari will head the Dabanggs, while Kunchacko Boban will head the Strikers.

Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh

CCL 2023: Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers

The 14th match of the Celebrity Cricket League will happen immediately after the 13th match at Jodhpur. Punjab de Sher, led by Sonu Sood, will face Karnataka Bulldozers, led by Pradeep, on March 11, 2023, from 07:00 PM IST to 11:00 PM IST. Punjab de Sher is sixth in the CCL points table, while Karnataka Bulldozers are leading it.

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.

Punjab de Sher

Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.

CCL 2023: Live Streaming

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Live?