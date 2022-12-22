Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: EFL Full Schedule, Date, timings, venue, live streaming & TV channel broadcast

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw- EFL Full Schedule: FIFA World Cup 2022 is over now. Now, Premier League clubs will return to competitive action in the Carabao Cup’s round of 16. 16 teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool, competed to secure a place in the quarter-finals and a chance to win the first piece of silverware for the 2022/23 season. Seven teams have already qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup. The eighth team to reach the quarter-final stage will be finalised today as Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns at 15:00 ET.

Liverpool vs Manchester City match details

Liverpool is currently languishing at the sixth spot in the Premier League and has not been at their best this season. Liverpool scored four goals against AC Milan last week and will look to repeat the feat in this match. Manchester City, on the other hand, is currently in second place in the league table and is locked in a battle for the Premier League title with Arsenal. The venue of the match is Etihad Stadium. The match starts at 8 pm GMT or 3 PM ET and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the UK.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The final draw of the Carabao Cup will take place on 22nd December, Thursday; immediately after the final match of the round of 16 between Liverpool and Manchester City is played. The match will be played at 3 PM ET. This means that the quarter-final draw should begin by 5:30 PM ET. The draw can be seen live on the social media channels of the Carabao Cup.

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-final matches start?

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals will be held on Tuesday, January 10 and Thursday, January 12. This is a little later than usual due to the 2022 World Cup, with the quarterfinals being played on December 21-22.

What is done if a Carabao Cup match ends in a draw?