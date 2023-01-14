'Can't wait to watch Australia beat India this time', says Justin Langer ahead of Border-Gavaskar series

India is the hardest place to travel to for cricket, reckons the former Australian coach Justin Langer just before the start of the Border-Gavaskar series in Nagpur from February 9th. Having won a Test series on the Indian shores back in 2004, Justin knows what will it take to be in that position this time as well. Calling the selected Aussie squad for the India series as ‘balanced’, Langer said though he is not around with the team anymore, he still feels this side can upset the Indian team in their home conditions. The former opener added he can’t wait to watch history getting re-written in the series that begins in less than a month’s time.

Justin was the head coach of the Australian team when they last faced India at home a couple of years ago. Losing the second straight series to Virat Kohli and his men - that too at home, saw serious repercussions following as both Langer and ex-captain Tim Paine, for separate reasons though, were asked to let go of their respective positions.

Speaking with The Age, Langer answered the question when asked if he’s sad about not travelling to India with this squad.

"It's not sadness, I've moved on. I won't be there, but I'll be looking forward to seeing the boys win there. It'd be great if they could. I can't wait to watch it. It's the hardest tour. I look back to 2004 when Australia won for the first time in 35 years, it has a similar feel about it," Langer told The Age.

Elaborating on Australia’s chances of doing an India against India this time, Langer said this Aussie team is balanced on paper, and with the top four in hot form, they can take on any challenge. He praised Travis Head also saying the left-handed batter is playing at a different level, and he (Justin) hopes that injured Cameron Green makes a return to the side as soon as possible.

Putting weight behind the bowlers, Justin added the Oz are travelling with the best bowlers in this format in the world, and of course not to forget ‘Gary’ Nathan Lyon.

"It was a very balanced and confident team. The current team are winning and I think they're a huge chance to beat India. That was my Mt Everest tour. I always said I wanted to be able to do it again because it was so hard to do.