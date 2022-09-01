'Can't fathom this approach': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at KL Rahul after unimpressive knock vs Hong Kong

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to book a spot in the Super Four round in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, on Wednesday (August 31). Rohit Sharma-led India was asked to bat first and rode on Suryakumar Yadav's entertaining 26-ball 68* and Virat Kohli's 44-ball 59 not out to post 192-2 and restricted the minnows for 152-5 to earn an easy win. While India didn't break a lot of sweat after posting a mammoth total, Hong Kong did put up a spirited show in parts.

Hong Kong bowlers didn't allow India to dictate terms with the bat during the first half of their innings. At halfway stage, India were 70-1 and before SKY-Kohli's heroics in the death overs. When India weren't accelerating as much as they would've wanted to, a bulk of criticism came down to KL Rahul. The vice-captain, who returned to international cricket after a long gap, was struggling with his timing and didn't show much intent. Thus, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at him on Twitter during the proceedings on Wednesday (August 31), held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

"Is there something in the pitch that is not visible? Simply can't fathom this approach, especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg" Prasad wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Watch: 6, 6, 6, 0, 6, 2! Suryakumar Yadav goes bonkers vs Hong Kong, breaks Asia Cup T20 record in 20th over

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022 ×

Rahul opened the innings and fell on the last ball of the 13th over, departing for an unimpressive 39-ball 36. He managed to hit only two fours and ended with a strike rate of less than 100, i.e. 92.31. After the proceedings, Player-of-the-Match SKY addressed the post-match press conference and defended Rahul's approach.

Answering a reporter's query on Rahul, Surya said, "(Smiles) Aap bol rahe ho ke KL bhai ko nahi khilana chahiye? (So you mean to say that KL should be dropped?). He (Rahul) is coming back from injury, he also needs some time. We have some time right now."

Rahul will be eager to regain his rhythm as the tournament progresses ahead in the UAE. India are set to face the winner of Pakistan-Hong Kong in their first clash in the Super Four round, on Sunday (September 04) at the same venue in Dubai.