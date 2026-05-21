/Mohammad Amir obtains UK passport; is IPL registration next for former Pakistan pacer?

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir has obtained his UK citizenship, making himself eligible to register for the IPL auction next season. Since retiring from international cricket for the second time after the 2024 T20 World Cup debacle in the Americas, the left-arm quick featured in the PSL and has acquired a British passport in the meantime. He earlier revealed that he was in the process of obtaining that through his wife, Narjis Khan, who is a British Citizen and stays in England.

Per the latest report, the process is now successfully completed, opening windows for Amir to potentially register as a British overseas player across franchise leagues, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This development gained prominence after Amir reposted an Instagram story mentioning his nationality status change.

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Meanwhile, during a TV show in Pakistan named ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Amir himself claimed the possibility of registering for IPL auction from 2026 onwards if and when he receives his UK passport.



“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir had said.

Could Amir play in the IPL?

As a Pakistani national, he couldn’t have because the BCCI had barred all Pakistani players from registering in IPL auctions since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Although several Pakistani A-listers played in the inaugural season in 2008, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Asif, and others, none featured after that.



However, a rare instance occurred during the 2012 edition, when former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for two seasons, and later, for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015. That happened because he also had obtained a UK passport and played in the league as a British overseas player. In the 23 IPL matches, Mahmood picked up 29 wickets, scoring 700 runs.

