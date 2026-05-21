/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni leaves CSK camp early, confirmed to miss away GT fixture

Former CSK captain and cricket veteran MS Dhoni is confirmed to miss his IPL team’s final league fixture (against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad) on Thursday (May 21). Dhoni, who last appeared during CSK’s post-match lap at the Chepauk, has returned to his hometown in Ranchi. Having recovered from the calf strain he sustained just ahead of the tournament, Dhoni later suffered a setback (during his recovery), which eventually kept him on the sidelines throughout IPL 2026. He later suffered a thumb injury and will miss CSK’s away game against GT.

Even though a win over the Titans will not guarantee them a place in this year’s playoffs, a loss will definitely rule them out of the last-four race. Dhoni, however, would link up with the team should they beat GT and somehow qualify for the playoffs.

Also read | KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders make it 6 wins in last 7 games to keep tight playoff hopes alive



Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I can confirm Dhoni is not here (Ahmedabad) with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. He’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we manage to get through to the playoffs, hopefully he’ll be alright,” Hussey said ahead of the team’s away fixture.



Although the 44-year-old came close to returning to the playing XI for the away LSG game and the home tie against SRH, he decided against making himself available because he was not feeling 100 per cent (about his fitness). Dhoni was even reported to be travelling with the team to Lucknow, but dropped out at the last minute despite arrangements being made.

What is MS Dhoni’s future at CSK?

Dhoni will turn 45 in July this year, and considering he kept himself unavailable for selection (this season) because of his age (catching up with his match fitness), he is unlikely to return as a player next season. But, having said that, and for a few years now, Thala has kept surprising everyone with his decisions to play the next season.

