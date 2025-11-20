/KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders make it 6 wins in last 7 games to keep tight playoff hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won their sixth match in the last seven games to accumulate 13 points in as many outings, keeping slim hopes of a tight IPL 2026 playoff spot alive. A four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their penultimate league game this season, KKR jumped to the sixth spot, surpassing another contender, CSK. 45 from KKR veteran Manish Pandey and a brilliant 40 from Rovman Powell kept the hosts ahead in the 148-run chase at the Eden Gardens. KKR won the match with four wickets and seven balls to spare.

KKR won the toss and elected to field first, with rain predicted to spoil proceedings later during the game. Reducing Mumbai to 41 for four inside the Powerplay had KKR in the driver’s seat. Handy contributions from the middle and the lower order, including gritty 20s from Tilak Varma and returning captain Hardik Pandya, MI found a little window to get back into the game.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, what propelled them to a fighting 147 for eight in 20 overs was an almost game-changing 32 off just 18 balls from Corbin Bosch at the death. For KKR, medium pacers Cameron Green, Saurabh Dubey and Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets each.

KKR still alive in playoff race

KKR needed to win their remaining two games, including this one, to give them any chance of qualifying for the next round. After losing their star batter Finn Allen inside the first over, the onus fell on the Indian pair of the skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Pandey. They added 38 for the second wicket before Bosch returned to remove Rahane on 21. Green departed soon after, with KKR’s scorecard reading 54 for three inside eight overs.



It is where it turned around for the hosts, as Pandey and Powell bailed the team out of trouble, adding 64 for the fourth wicket. By then, KKR had almost won this game, but needed little assistance from the lower order before wrapping things up.



For the nth time this season, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on nine, having not been dismissed this season since April 17.

