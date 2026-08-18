/BWF World Championships 2026: How Ayush Shetty overcame Shi Yu Qi challenge in Round of 64

India's Ayush Shetty started the ongoing BWF Badminton World Championships in style, beating top seed Shi Yu Qi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in Round of 64 on Monday (Aug 17) at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Shetty was the underdog in the match but kept his composure to overcome the world number 1 player to make a place in the Round of 32. Shetty was clinical in the first set before jitters took over in the second set which he lost. The third set went down to the wire which Shetty won by two points to claim a place in the next round.

How Shetty overcame Yu Qi challenge?

Speaking to the Badminton Association of India's YouTube channel after the win, Shetty's long time coach Sagar Chopda, explained how the shuttler planned his game to beat number 1 Yu Qi.

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"He used his net shots really well. From the back of the court, he was not in a hurry to hit those hard smashes. He has been very erratic with that shot. So the main thing that we told him was to expect high lifts from Shi. And don't get hassled by taking that jump and hitting it," explained Chopda.

"He used that really, really well. He mixed his clears because he was playing from the better side. So he used his clears and lifts very well, opening up the court. Overall, it was 10-on-10 in the first game. There was never an ounce of doubt in his shots. Coach Irwansyah has been helping him tactically. And they had a long chat yesterday. If you also look at Ayush's defence today, Shi is one of the best players in the world to have variations from everywhere. From the back of the court, from the net. So Ayush was ready for it. He was really good with his defence," he added.

What next for Ayush Shetty?