BWF World Championship: HS Prannoy beats defending champion Viktor Axelsen in thriller, guarantees first medal

India’s HS Prannoy has knocked out defending champion Viktor Axelsen in a three-game thriller at the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday, August 25 to secure a place in the semifinal. In doing so, he has also guaranteed a maiden medal at the World Championships. The Indian star shuttler initially lost the first game but came from behind in the quarterfinal tie to guarantee a place in the semis as he won 13-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Prannoy storms back

The 31-year-old initially started on the back foot as he lost the first game before bouncing back. The Danish local favourite had a commanding start as he led 11-5 at mid-break and was top before the Prannoy found his footing in the contest. He lost the opening game 21-13, but would later win the consequent games to book a semis berth.

In the second game though, the Indian star made reservations for his opponent as he stormed into an 11-6 lead. He would focus on his forehand where he made his opponent think and pushed him on the baseline. The quick smash shots saw his conversion rate in the rallies as he dominated the Axelsen.

Prannoy has become the third Indian after Prakash Padukone, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen to guarantee a medal at the BWF World Championships. Prannoy has earned the 14th medal for India in the BWF World Championships. Prannoy on Thursday cruised into the quarterfinals in a 69-minute marathon encounter in the round of 16 against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the world No 7 and champion for 2021, 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

Satwik-Chirag bow out

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals on Friday. World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Prannoy is the only challenge left for India in the tournament. He is at least assured of a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships and will at least win a gold silver medal if he guarantees a place in Sunday’s final.

