/BWF India Open 2026: All you need to know, including defending champions, live streaming, prize money and more

India’s New Delhi is all set to host the BWF 750 India Open 2026 as the nation gets ready for its premier badminton tournament. With more than 200 players across the globe participating in the tournament, the eyes of the badminton fraternity will be on the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of the latest India Open tournament, here are all the details, including players, live streaming, prize money and more.

When does the India Open 2026 start?

The India Open 2026 starts on Tuesday (Jan 13) at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.

When will be the final of the India Open 2026?

All five finals in each category including the men’s singles and women’s singles will be played on Sunday (Jan18) at the India Open 2026.

How many players will compete in the main draw of India Open 2026?

The tournament will feature 206 players from 20 countries, with 32 entries in each category. Entry is based on the BWF World Rankings, with the top-ranked players and pairs gaining direct qualification. Any withdrawals are filled by the next eligible ranked entrants, ensuring a high-quality competitive field.

Who are the top seeds in both men’s and women’s department at India Open 2026?

Men’s singles will see the presence of world No. 1 and reigning world champion Shi Yu Qi, World Tour Finals winner Christo Popov, Olympic silver medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn, and Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

In women’s singles, world No.1 An Se Young leads a strong field that includes Wan Zhi Yi and former world champion Akane Yamaguchi. The doubles categories are equally stacked, with the celebrated Korean men’s doubles pair Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae, women’s doubles stars Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, and top-seeded mixed doubles combination Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin headlining their respective draws.

Who are the defending champions of US Open?

Unfortunately, defending champion Viktor Axelsen won’t be playing at this season’s India Open having won the men’s singles title in 2025. On the other hand South Korea’s An Se-young won the women’s singles title.

What is the prize money for the India Open 2026 winner?

As a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, the India Open offers substantial ranking points. Champions earn 11,000 points, while runners-up receive 9,350 points. Semi-finalists collect 7,700 points, with quarter-finalists, round-of-16, and round-of-32 finishers earning 6,050, 4,320 and 2,660 points respectively.

The total prize purse stands at USD 950,000, unchanged from last year. Singles champions will take home USD 66,500, while winners in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles will earn USD 70,300 per pair.

Which channel will broadcast the India Open 2026 in India?

Eurosports will broadcast the India Open 2026 in India.