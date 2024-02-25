Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits brace in crucial win for Bayern Munich over RB Leipzig

Harry Kane scored two goals in the second-half, including an injury time winner, to snatch Bayern Munich a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, ending the side's worst run since 2015.

Bayern had lost three matches in a row for the first time in nine years before the club announced this week that coach Thomas Tuchel would leave in the summer.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer told Sky "it might seem a bit like the good old Bayern luck, but we deserved to win today."

The win reduced the gap to leaders Bayer Leverkusen to eight points with 11 games left.

Neuer said Tuchel's exit "cast a bad light on us as players, that we weren't able to make it work with a top coach like Thomas Tuchel.

"It's our mistake. We want to keep things going professionally until the end."

Kane broke the deadlock midway through the first half but Leipzig hit back with 20 remaining minutes, Benjamin Sesko equalising for the visitors.

With Bayern in danger of conceding further ground to Leverkusen in the title race, Kane stepped up and scored in the first minute of injury time, his 27th league goal of the season.

Kane had a golden chance to release the pressure on the home side just five minutes in but his point-blank header was pushed onto the post by Janis Blaswich.

The England captain went close once more just before half-time but a bicycle kick was directed straight at Blaswich.

Kane finally broke through after 56 minutes, slamming a low shot into the Leipzig goal, his 26th strike in 23 games.

Leipzig, who had not lost to Bayern in the league in two years, pressured the German champions, breaking through after 70 minutes through Sesko.

Sesko collected a short Dani Olmo pass and drove his shot low, with the ball deflected by Leon Goretzka and rolling into the net.