‘Bulky’ Rohit Sharma is among the fittest cricketers, says India’s strength and conditioning coach

Two of India’s star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are mentioned in the same breath on ability parameters, if not on the same fitness levels. Breaking the ice around this notion, the Indian Team’s strength and conditioning coach, Ankit Kaliyar, had an astonishing revelation about the current India captain. Ankit said though Rohit appears to be bulkier than Virat, he is among the fittest cricketers around.

The coach said Rohit is as fit a cricketer on the field as anyone in the team, with his mobility and agility working as standout traits.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky, but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky, but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," Kaliyar told the Times of India in an exclusive chat.

Meanwhile, under Virat and Ravi Shastri, the Indian Team did exceedingly well in overseas conditions, with fitness, outside of star performances, being the prime parameter to success. The introduction of the yo-yo Test did wonders for the Men in Blue as the selection of fit players began making all the difference.

Considering how fitness impacted the modern-day game, selection criteria changed with time. Speaking on the same lines, Ankit praised the mighty Virat Kohli for the change that he brought to Indian cricket, saying he is religious about his regime and routine and that he takes care of his nutrition and supplements well.

"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he's following a strict schedule. Whether he's playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He's the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world," added Kaliyar.

Virat created a fitness culture in the team

Heaping praises on Virat for leading as an example and creating a fitness culture in the team over the years, Ankit said,

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team.

"That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit,” Ankit added.