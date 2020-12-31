British ace Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Open due to COVID-19 concerns

British ace Andy Murray has decided to give the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida a miss due to the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open in February.

The tennis open is scheduled to be played next week. Recently, after missing out on most of 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, Murray accepted a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament.

Murray, who was once world no. 1 has slipped to 122nd in the rankings.

"After much deliberation with my team I've decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach," Murray, 33, said on Thursday.

"Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open."

Murray had to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but returned to win the Antwerp title seven months later -- his first since 2017.