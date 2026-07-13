/McCullum says sorry to English cricket fans for series defeats in Australia and India

Brendon McCullum has apologised to English cricket fans for the Test series defeats in Australia and India following his sacking as the Test coach. The ECB parted ways with McCullum in whites after England’s home Test series defeat to New Zealand, marking the end of Bazball. Weeks before that, England Test captain Ben Stokes also announced his shock retirement from cricket, leaving the Test side without a skipper and a head coach. McCullum will, however, remain in charge of England's limited-overs set-up.

Even though McCullum was said to have ‘stood down’ in an ECB statement released on Sunday (Jul 12), the former New Zealand captain had no qualms about admitting that he had been dismissed.

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"Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder," McCullum said on the eve of the first ODI against India at Edgbaston. "I was disappointed, but at the same time, I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business, and fundamentally, our results weren't good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.

"We didn't always get it right. For that, I put my hand up and say we weren't able to get there."



Even though the Test series defeat to New Zealand marked the end of the Stokes-McCullum partnership, the final nail in the coffin was a woeful 4-1 Ashes hammering in Australia, which was further marred by allegations of a drinking culture among his players. That series loss, however, extended England's mediocre record in showpiece series against the other members of the so-called 'Big Three', losing away to Australia and India and drawing 2-2 against both countries on home soil.



"We just weren't quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia, the two marquee series," said McCullum. "We just weren't able to get the results, and for that, I guess I can only say sorry.



"I was the leader of that group. I was in charge of the team culturally, in charge of the team tactically, in charge of the team results-wise as well."

"If you don't get the results, being a results business, fundamentally you get replaced.



"I'm not unaccustomed to that; I've been around this game for 20-odd years, and I know if you aren’t getting the results, someone else needs an opportunity.



"I put my hand up for that and accept it wasn't good enough,” he added.

