Brazil struck with sea of injuries, striker Gabriel Jesus ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022

In the latest blow to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, striker Gabriel Jesus is now ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. With this, the list of injured players in the camp has increased ahead of an important knockout clash against Switzerland on Tuesday. Jesus was left injured during Brazil’s last group stage match against Cameroon on Friday along with left-back Alex Tellas. The striker is now expected to be away for at least a month’s time, resulting in him missing some games for his club Arsenal also.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-known and credible Italian journalist broke this news on his Twitter handle, saying, “Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition. #Qatar2022

Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal.

Gabriel's expected to return in January with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/TSZxO9X4dY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022

This news came after the Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed that Neymar is also expected to be on the sidelines for the Swiss game as he hasn’t recovered yet. He further commented on the matter saying the call on Neymar’s participation will be taken at the last minute.

Not only Neymar, full-backs Danilo, Alex Sandro, and Alex Tellas all suffered injuries during the group stage matches as well. With Danilo at least showing positive signs of improvement, Sandro’s injury status is still unclear.

Brazil coach Tete looked concerned about the increasing number of injured players in the camp and said the World Cup is physically demanding and it is draining players.

"The physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it's a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don't have the ideal recovery time on your hands," coach Tite told a news conference on Friday.

"I don't really know what to say other than that, mentally, the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation - they are components of analysis that we have to delve into deeper, but they are all considerable."

Brazil captain Thiago Silva also informed about Tellas’ situation, saying it’s looking bad for now.

"It doesn't look good, and the players know when something is not right," Brazil captain Thiago Silva told reporters on Friday.

"He felt a really strong pain in his knee and was really worried in the changing room. We all tried to cheer him up but he was not feeling right."