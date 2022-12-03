FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar running against time to get fit for South Korea match, says Brazil’s team doctor

Brazil star forward Neymar is running against time to get fit for the side’s knockout match against South Korea on Tuesday, December 6th, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said after Cameroon’s game. Owing to the increasing injury list, Brazil coach Tete played a second-string side on Friday against the African nation, losing to them 0-1.

Brazil’s Neymar and right-back Danilo both suffered ankle injuries during the match against Switzerland that further ruled them out of the remaining group-stage games. While Danilo has shown positive signs in terms of improvement in his injury, Brazil's team doctor feels a call on Neymar will be taken at the last minute as he is still struggling with his injury. Another full-back Alex Sandro was also left injured after the Swiss game with Alex Tellas and Gabriel Jesus is believed to have complained about minor pain post the defeat against Cameroon.

"Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility," Lasmar told reporters when asked about their availability for the South Korea match. "Let's wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

"Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

"Let's observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."