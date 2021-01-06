Brazil legend Pele updates his Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his record

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, recently, surpassed Pele's long time record of most official goals ever scored. However, the Brazil legend changed his bio on Instagram to dispute the record.

According to Pele, the continues to be the ‘leading goal-scorer of all time.’ Ronaldo kicked off 2021 with a bang by scoring a brace in Juventus’ 4-1 victory over Udinese. In doing so, he overtook Pele’s incredible goal scoring record of 757 goals.

Ronaldo, who currently has 758 goals to his name, is just a goal shy from Josef Bican. It seemed only a matter of time before the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star moved up in the charts, particularly after surpassing 40 goals (yet again) for a calendar year in 2020.

The official figures remain disputed due to the updating Pele's bio. According to the 80-year-old, he has scored 1,283 times in goals in 1363 games. These goals include friendly matches and his time while playing in the army.

The former Manchester United forward's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has always been vocal about Ronaldo's on-field achievement and had predicted that the Portuguese would go onto shatter Pele's record to cement his name even more in football history.

The 54-year-old Portuguese football agent told Sky Sports: "His numbers don't lie and light up the overwhelming way Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records, which elevate him to the category of the best player in the history of football, with a big difference compared to the second [best] for all he achieved with the different clubs he represented, whether in England, Spain or now in Italy and also with the Portuguese national team."

Mendes added: "Cristiano has reached the remarkable milestone of 700 goals, but I have no doubt that he'll surpass Pele as the best scorer in football history, and he'll do it with Juventus."