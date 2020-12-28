Boxing Day Test: Indian bowlers dominate Australia on Day 3, eye series-levelling win

Australia on Monday were put on backfoot by the resilience of Indian cricket team as the hosts, at the end of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, could manage just 133/6 with a lead of just two runs. The Indian bowlers were all over the Australian batting unit and didn’t allow any of the Aussie batters to settle on the pitch as the Ajinkya Rahane’s men inch closer to equalise the series.

Australia were hunted down collectively by the Indian bowling unit as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each with Ravindra Jadeja scalping two to dismantle the Aussies.

While Matthew Wade showed grit to score 40 off 137, he was trapped plumb by Jadeja. Apart from Wade, none of the Aussie batters could score big with the hosts staring at a massive defeat in the Boxing Day Test.

However, India’s brilliant day on the field was marred by an injury to Umesh Yadav with the pacer taken to a nearby hospital after picking up a calf injury.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," BCCI media team released a statement.

Earlier in the first innings, India posted 326 runs on the board after a terrific century by Rahane and half-century by Ravindra Jadeja after Australia were bundled out for 195 runs.

Rahane, whose captaincy has been praised heavily by the pundits and former cricketers, said that leading a side is all about backing your instincts and going with gut feeling.

“Captaincy is all about backing your instinct. You’ve got to back your gut feeling. Credit to the bowlers, they bowled in the right areas. (On his knock) It was really special. Getting a century always is. Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord’s is my best. This game is not over yet, still have to get four more wickets. (On the run out) I initially thought I was in. I told him (Jadeja) not to worry about my run out and to do keep doing well,” said Rahane after the end of Day 3 in Melbourne.

