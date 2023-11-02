Bob Knight, US basketball coaching legend, dies aged 83

Bob Knight, an American college basketball coaching legend who won three NCAA titles at Indiana, has died at the age of 83, his family said, in a statement on Wednesday night (Nov 1). The outspoken and controversial figure who also led the United States to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold had reportedly been unwell for some time.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington (Indiana) surrounded by his family," the Knight family said in a statement.

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. The Hall of Famer was also nicknamed "The General" and was known for his temper which also cost him his job at Indiana.

Knight once threw a chair across the court and was ejected during a game against Purdue. He was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck, according to the Associated Press.

He once directed a squad with future NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing to Olympic gold. Knight also coached Indiana University to US college basketball crowns in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Inducted in 1991, Knight was called "a legend among coaches" by the Basketball Hall of Fame. According to the Hall of Fame, he is one of only three coaches to win the "triple crown" with an NCAA title, an NIT title and an Olympic gold medal.