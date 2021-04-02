'Bitter news for us': Thomas Mueller on Robert Lewandowski's injury

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday has been ruled out for four weeks after sustaining a sprained ligament in his right knee during a World Cup qualifying match against Andorra.

His teammate, Thomas Mueller, feels that Lewandowski's injury came at the worst time for the club as Bayern Munich are set to face second-placed (in Bundesliga) RB Leipzig and UEFA Champions League fixture against Paris St. Germain.

"Injury to 'Lewy' is bitter news for us. It's the worst possible time," said Bayern forward Mueller.

"Well, others will have to step into the breach."

Poland skipper was ruled out of the match against England on Wednesday and underwent scans on Monday.

The Poland striker continued his sublime form this season too as he scored 42 goals in all competitions, which includes 35 league goals. He was set to break former German legend Gerd Mueller's 1971-72 Bundesliga season record of 40 league goals.

Earlier this month, Lewandowski climbed to second place in the Bundesliga all-time scorers list after scoring 271 goals in the league. He is behind Mueller, who had a stunning record of 365 goals.