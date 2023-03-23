Bill Goldberg's contract not renewed by WWE; Has Triple H personal vendetta against the Hall of Famer?

WWE has not renewed Bill Goldberg's contract, making it clear that the company is no more interested in using the WWE star again. Goldberg is a free agent now. As per reports, President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan is interested in getting Goldberg on board. However, the unceremonial exit of the WWE star has turned the speculation market red hot whether WWE’s creative head Paul Triple H Levesque has some personal vendetta against Goldberg. The fact that Goldberg was not given a farewell match further fuels the speculations.

Triple H’s personal grudges against Bill Goldberg

The wrestling community is well aware of the personal rivalries between Triple H and Goldberg when both of them were at the height of their careers in the early 2000s. Before WCW was sold to WWE in 1998, Goldberg was its most famous member. From 1997 through 1998, he went undefeated in one-on-one matches in the WCW.

However, Goldberg was out of action for a while after Vince McMahon acquired WCW. It's even been said that McMahon brought Goldberg into the WWE, particularly so that he could engage in a unique feud with Triple H, another up-and-coming wrestler at the time.

Goldberg on record admitted that he didn’t like Triple H back in 2003. In an interview, Goldberg said, “The truth is I don’t like the guy and I enjoy wearing the belt that he so graciously called his own because in reality, it was mine first.”

However, it’s also a fact that Goldberg is now past his prime, and he is not putting up as intense fights as he used to do earlier. He is 52 now, and his age no longer allows him to pull off extreme fights.

Goldberg’s career with WWE

In 2003, Goldberg signed up with WWE for one year. And he parted his ways right after Wrestlemania 20. Goldberg unexpectedly returned to WWE in 2016 and remained there for the following 7 years.

He defeated Kevin Owens to win the Universal Championship in 2017 and Brock Lesnar in his comeback encounter at Survivor Series. When Lesnar won the championship at Wrestlemania 33, it appeared that Goldberg would give up the sport. The following year, he was admitted into the WWE Hall of Fame.