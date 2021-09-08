'Biggest superstar in the planet': Shane Warne on Virat Kohli

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli after thrashing hosts England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval.

ALSO READ: Five Indian cricketers who could miss out on squad for T20 World Cup!

Warne called Kohli is the biggest superstar in world cricket and said that Indian players look up to him and support him unconditionally.

“They look up to him. He’s got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It’s important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we’ve all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’,” Warne told in the post-match show of Sky Sports.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has often promoted Test cricket and has talked about the importance of the format in the game of cricket.

“He loves Test cricket and he’s made it a priority. India is a powerhouse in world cricket and you’ve got the biggest superstar in the planet, Virat Kohli, saying Test cricket is important, we’re going to Australia and win and we’re going to England and win,” Warne stated.

Indian skipper Kohli praised the team as he rated his team's bowling performance in the fourth Test among top-three in his captaincy stint.

"This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain," Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

"I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed," he added.