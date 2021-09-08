Five Indian cricketers who could miss out on squad for T20 World Cup!

Prithvi Shaw might have bounced back in form and he showcased his brute talent in the recently concluded limited-overs tour in Sri Lanka. However, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, and KL Rahul. Shaw might have to wait for another World Cup to make it into the squad for India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Krunal Pandya
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandey had a dream debut for the Men in Blue. He scored a half-century on his ODI debut. However, he failed to live up to the momentum. He could not keep up his form with both the bat and bowl and with all-round options like Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur, Krunal could miss out on the squad.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Sanju Samson
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is a star in the Indian Premier League, however, the young gun has failed on the international level. He is unlikely to get into the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
(Photograph:AFP)
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar is an upcoming talent for Team India. The young talent has proved his mettle with both bat and ball. However, his injury could play a spoilsport and puts his availability for the T20 World Cup in doubt.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia, again a talent from IPL, could miss out on the upcoming T20 World Cup. With a variety of options, Tewatia might have to wait for another World Cup.