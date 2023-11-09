Big blow! Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain

The NFL 2023-24 season has been marred with injuries. The in-form Philadelphia Eagles dealt with a major blow as linebacker Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, a league source confirmed. It is to be noted that he will seek further medical opinions. However, it appears the youngster will be placed on injured reserve, the source added.

Dean was promoted to a starter's role the ongoing season and tasked with making the defensive signals. However, the 22-year-old has not had a memorable run by any means. He first sustained a separate foot injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots, missing the next four games before a return in mid-October.

Now, the most recent setback took place during his side's nailbiting win over the Dallas Cowboys, 28-23, prompting him to sit out for a considerable period.

Since Dean's return in Week 6, the Eagles has been using a three-linebacker rotation featuring Dean, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham. With Dean out of action for quite some time, the duties are to be divided between Cunningham and Morrow.