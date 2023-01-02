Big Bash League 2022-23 points table updates: Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder dominate the season so far

Big Bash League 2022-23 points table updates: The BBL 2022-23 has seen the eight participating teams clashing in 25 matches so far, with the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunders clearly dominating the 2022 leg of the championship. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes have put up the most disappointing performance of the season so far. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th.

Big Bash League 2022-23 updated points table after match 25

After match 25 played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers are sitting on the top of the points table after having won 5 matches out of 6. With 10 points in their bag, their current Net Run Rate is +1.056. The team on the second spot is Sydney Thunders, which has 8 points in their bag after having won 4 matches out of 7. Their current NRR is +0.019. Here is the complete points table of the Big Bash League 2022-23 after the January 1 matches. Where to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live streaming in India?