BGT 2023: 'We will send Duke Balls to fast bowlers for them to practice for WTC final,' says Rohit Sharma

Following the result on day five of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, India sealed the remaining spot in the World Test Championship final and will now face Australia in the summit clash at the Oval in London on June 7th. The Indian captain Rohit Sharma while stressing the importance of doing well against Australia on a neutral ground, said winning in the UK is critical for the team given what they achieved on their road to the final.

Speaking to the media in the post-match presser on Monday, Rohit said the workload management going forward would be the key considering India will play the final right after the end of IPL 2023.

When asked if this would pose any problem in preparation for the WTC final, India’s all-format skipper said no – adding because since most of the teams would be out by the time the playoffs will begin, so those players who will be available can leave for the UK earlier and get acclimatised to the conditions there.

"I don't think it will be a huge problem but yeah, look I believe in preparation and preparations will be key for us come the finals. Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will possibly be out of IPL playoffs contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to the UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," Rohit said.

Putting a clear rod map ahead as to how the management will deal with players workload, Rohit added they would be sending some Duke Balls to the bowlers as well for them to practice and find their rhythm.

He further said all these factors are critical for them to do well in the finale as winning the WTC would be on their mind having lost it the previously against New Zealand.

"Look, I think it's quite critical for us, we're going to keep in constant touch with all players who are going to play that final and monitor their workload and see what's happening with them," Rohit said.