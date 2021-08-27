Benjamin Mendy suspended by Manchester City amid rape and sexual assault charges

In what comes as a shocking development, Manchester City's defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police claimed on Thursday (August 26). City's left back has been, thus, suspended by the Premier League champions pending an investigation.

A statement issued by Cheshire Police on Thursday read, "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, Aug. 27."

On the other hand, the elite club also released a statement saying, "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Mendy's agent, however, didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking a reaction.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old France international, who had joined City in 2017, has won the Premier League thrice and the English League Cup on two occasions.

While he did make an appearance in the club's face-off versus Tottenham, on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, he didn't take part in the following match against Norwich on Saturday (August 21).

So far, Man City has won and lost one game each. They lost 1-0 to Harry Kane-less Tottenham whereas bounced back in style to thrash Norwich 5-0 in their following encounter.