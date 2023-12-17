Bengaluru Mavericks crowned Tennis Premier League season 5 champions

The final day of the Tennis Premier League (TNPL) season 5 saw teams give it their all on the court as they vied for the coveted trophy. After a few heated contests, it was eventually Bengaluru SG Mavericks, who were crowned champions of Season 5 of the TNPL. The day's first semi-final saw Bengaluru SG Mavericks go head-to-head with Delhi Binny’s Brigade. Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks beat Sahaja Yamalapalli of Delhi Binny’s Brigade in a game that ended 11-9.

It was followed by the Men's Singles category in which Ramkumar Ramanathan of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks beat Denis Novak of Delhi Binny’s Brigade in a game that ended 12-8. Arina Rodionova and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks beat Sahaja Yamalapalli and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of the Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the Mixed Doubles category, in a game that ended 11-9.

The final game of the fixture was the Men’s Doubles category which saw Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks lost to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Dennis Novak of Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 7-9. Bengaluru SG Mavericks amassed 41 points and booked their spot in the final. Ramkumar Ramanathan of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks secured yet another Player of the Match award as he led his team to the finals with a stunning display in the semi-final.

The second semi-final saw the Bengal Wizards go up against the Punjab Patriots. Maria Timofeeva from Bengal Wizards beat Conny Perrin of Punjab Patriots in the game which ended 12-8. In the Men’s Singles category, Sriram Balaji of the Bengal Wizards bested Digvijay Pratap Singh of the Punjab Patriots, in a game that ended 13-7.

The subsequent game was the Mixed Doubles category. Maria Timofeeva and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards drew with Conny Perrin and Arjun Kadhe of the Punjab Patriots after the game ended 10-all. The last game of the fixture was the Men’s Doubles which Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards lost to Digvijay Pratap Singh and Arjun Kadhe of the Punjab Patriots, in a game that ended 5-8.

Bengal Wizards reached the magical 41 points mark and booked their spot in the final, where they were gearing up to face Bengaluru SG Mavericks. Sriram Balaji of the Bengal Wizards was awarded the Player of the Match.

The highly anticipated final of Season 5 of the TPL saw the Bengaluru SG Mavericks take on the Bengal Wizards, in what promised to be an electric match. Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks comfortably lost to a spirited display by Maria Timofeeva from Bengal Wizards in the Women’s Singles, Category ending 9-11.

It was followed by the Men’s Singles category which saw Ramkumar Ramanathan of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks defeat Sriram Balaji of the Bengal Wizards, 11-9. Arina Rodionova and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks won 14-6 in their Mixed Doubles game against Maria Timofeeva and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards in what was a feisty affair. Going into the last game of the final, which was the Men’s Doubles category Bengaluru only needed 7 points to clinch the TPL season 5 trophy. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks dominated Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards and rushed to 7 points to secure the TPL season 5 crown.