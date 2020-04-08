Ben Stokes named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world, ends Virat Kohli's three-year reign

Ben Stokes on Wednesday ended Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s three-year reign as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world following his heroics in the ICC World Cup 2019 and the Ashes.

The 2020 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, which was published on Thursday, crowned Stokes as the cricketer of the year as the flamboyant all-rounder became the first Englishman to receive the honour since Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

Wisden described Stokes’ performance in the World Cup and then in the Ashes as ‘performance of a lifetime’.

"Ben Stokes pulled off the performance of a lifetime -- twice in the space of a few weeks," said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

"First, with a mixture of outrageous talent and good fortune, he rescued England's run-chase in the World Cup final, before helping to hit 15 off the super over. Then, in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, he produced one of the great innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 to pinch a one-wicket win.

"Against red ball or white, he was a force of nature."

Earlier in January, Stokes was named ICC’s Player of the Year following his tremendous run of form across formats.

Furthermore, Ellyse Perry of Australia reclaimed the leading women's cricketer in the world title from Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

England pacer Jofra Archer, Australia’s Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry and Essex spinner Simon Harmer was among the Wisden’s five cricketers of the year.