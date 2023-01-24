Belgium vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming, TV, mobile

Belgium vs New Zealand Live Streaming- Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia has completed an incredible comeback to tie the game at 4-3. From a 2-0 deficit, the Australians scored three goals in three minutes. After Ogilvie Flynn made it 2-1, Aran Zalewski and Jeremy Hayward scored two goals in two minutes to take the lead. Spain led 2-0 in the quarterfinals, with Xavier Gispert and Marc Recasens scoring.

In the second quarter-final, defending champions Belgium will face New Zealand, who eliminated India from the competition. The Hockey World Cup quarterfinals will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Here is the updated list of pools and the matches to look forward to in this tournament:

Pool A

Australia qualified as the pool winners

Pool B

Belgium qualified as the pool winners

Pool C

Netherlands qualified as the pool winners

Pool D

England qualified as the pool winners

Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals updated schedule

1. Australia will compete with Spain (winner of the knockout against Australia) in Match 29 on 24 January, Tuesday

2. Belgium will compete with New Zealand (winner of knockout against India) in Match 30 on 24 January, Tuesday

3. England will compete with either France or Germany after their knockout round in Match 28 on 23 January, Monday

4. Netherlands will complete with either Argentina or Korea after their knockout round in Match 27 on 23 January, Monday

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where Belgium vs New Zealand quarter-final will be held for the Hockey World Cup 2023 match? (Venue)

Belgium will clash with New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

When will Belgium vs New Zealand quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held? (Date)

Belgium vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Tuesday evening, 24 January.

At what time will Belgium vs New Zealand quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match kickoff? (TIME)

Belgium vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will get underway at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium vs New Zealand quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Belgium vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 face-off broadcast will be on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Belgium vs New Zealand quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?