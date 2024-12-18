Brussels, Belgium

Cycling legend Rik Van Looy, renowned for his prowess in the one-day classics, has died at the age of 90, Belgian media reported on Wednesday. Van Looy was rated as the greatest cycling champion Belgium had produced until the arrival of five-time Tour de France winner Eddy Merckx. Known as the 'Emperor of Herentals' after the Belgian city where he lived, Van Looy delivered newspapers on his bicycle from the age of 12, turned professional at 20 and went on to chalk up 371 pro victories.

He was a specialist in the one-day classics in his heyday in the 1950s and '60s, becoming the first cyclist, before Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck, to win at least once all five of cycling's monuments - Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of Lombardy.

He was the only rider to have won all the classics of his era, 16 in total including eight monuments, something that Merckx, who never won Paris-Tours, was unable to do. "Rik was an immense champion, an absolute icon with an incredible record of achievements," said Merckx, who was Van Looy's team-mate for one season in 1965, in a statement. "Rik was a super champion who was almost unbeatable in the classics. I'm happy to have been able to race against him."

The 79-year-old revealed that Van Looy had contacted him 10 days ago to wish him well after Merckx had fallen from his bike, necessitating a hip replacement. "Even though he was ill, he took the trouble to call me when I was in hospital after my crash," said Merckx. "It wasn't until last month that his condition deteriorated rapidly. A few days ago, I gave him some words of encouragement myself."

Aside from his one-day success Van Looy claimed numerous stages on all the three big Tours in France, Italy and Spain and won the world road race title in 1960 and 1961.

