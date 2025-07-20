BCCI snubbed as ICC grants England hosting rights of WTC finals in 2027, 2029 and 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has snubbed BCCI’s request to host one of the next three World Test Championship (WTC) finals (in the current FTP till 2031) after granting England the hosting rights for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 editions. In the latest development, England will remain the host of the coveted WTC Finals, having staged the previous three (2021, 2023 and 2025). In a public announcement on Sunday (Jul 20), the ICC granted England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) the hosting rights after reviewing the board’s successful record of hosting the decider in the whites on the past three occasions.

“The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals,” the official release read.



Meanwhile, the decision was taken during the ICC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Singapore.



While the Rose Bowl in Southampton hosted the maiden WTC Final (in 2021), where New Zealand beat India to win their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy win in 2000, Australia beat Rohit Sharma-led Indian Team in the next edition’s final in 2023 at the Oval in London. However, in the latest WTC Final between the defending champions Australia and South Africa, the Proteas won the contest, bagging their first ICC trophy in 27 years. The Lord’s in London hosted the 2025 WTC Final.

