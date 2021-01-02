BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest; admitted in Woodlands Hospital

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted in the Woodlands Hospital on Saturday after suffering a minor cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the hospital.

According to reports, he felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure.

As per sources, Ganguly is currently stable but needs to undergo angioplasty by evening.

(More to follow)