BCCI mulling to shift WPL to winter window during Diwali; Home-Away format also on agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling the possibility of staging the Women’s Premier League (WPL) during a winter window as they try to engage more audience. The inaugural edition that was played in Mumbai in 2023 could be further expanded to a home-away format in the future according to Joint Secretary Jay Shah. The idea to move the WPL to the winter window could see the premier competition take place during the Hindu festival of Diwali.

"We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window," Shah said during an interaction with mediapersons.

"Women's cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL,” Shah further added.

The inaugural edition of the WPL was a huge success after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final in March. Harmanpreet Kaur’s army beat Delhi in a one-sided contest with all matches taking place in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium.

The possibility of playing the WPL second edition during Diwali later in the year could have a remote possibility. One of the main reasons for this is ODI World Cup, which takes place later in the year from October 5 to November 19. The Diwali festival which will start on November 12 will coincide with the ODI World Cup, further ruling away the possibility of staging the tournament in 2023.

Shah also commented on the media rights deal for the Indian team as a meeting is scheduled in June and July. The board is likely to close the deal before Afghanistan but the deal is likely to come into effect from the Australia series later in the year before the ODI World Cup.

"The BCCI Media Rights tender will be on schedule this year (June-July) and will depend on the Afghanistan tour, but more likely, the process will start from the Australia series. The Board will speak to all stakeholders concerned and will come up with an interim decision," BCCI secretary Shah said on Friday.

