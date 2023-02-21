BCCI likely to ink a deal with Adidas as Team India's official apparel sponsor: Report

India's senior cricket teams -- both men's and women's -- are on a roll in international cricket. While Rohit Sharma-led India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23, at home, versus Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side entered the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Monday (February 20).

There is more to rejoice for Indian fans as the jerseys of the Men in Blue is likely to get an upgrade. It is to be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is close to roping in a big clothing brand as the jersey sponsor for Rohit & Co.

As per a report by News18, the BCCI is close to signing a deal with Adidas as the official apparel sponsor. The deal is will kick off from June 2023. It will last for five years, until March 2028, according to the report.

Currently, the deal lies with Kewal Kiran Clothing Company, a parent company of Killer Jeans. They came into the picture after Mobile Premier League (MPL) backed out of their deal in November 2020.

Talking about Rohit-led India, they are on fire in the ongoing Test series versus Pat Cummins-led Baggy Greens. After winning the first Test, in Nagpur, by an innings and 132 runs, they beat the visitors by six wickets in the second Test in New Delhi to go 2-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The third and penultimate Test kicks off at Holkar Stadium, Indore on March 01.